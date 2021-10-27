Russell Westbrook Tosses Kicks To Young Fan In Awesome Postgame Gesture

'Can't Believe This Is Real'

A young fan got the surprise of a lifetime at her first-ever NBA game Tuesday ... with Russell Westbrook kicking off his shoes and gifting her the sneaks off his feet after the Lakers' win!!

The adorable moment happened after L.A.'s game against the Spurs in San Antonio ... when Westbrook noticed a young girl rockin' a LeBron James jersey and holding a purple and yellow sign.

The posterboard read: "Brodie, can I have your 👟👟" ... and Westbrook was quick to say yes!!

Cameras caught the L.A. superstar throwing her the shoes -- and you can see in her reaction, she was absolutely shocked by the adorable gesture!!

"In her first NBA game and Lakers game with an OT win nothing could have been better for her," the little girl's father wrote in a social media post following the game.

"She literally kept repeating 'I can't believe this is real.' I'm so proud of you for staying consistent and thankful for Brodie for being so generous and making this the best experience ever."

The post was so cool, it even caught the eye of Westbrook ... who wrote in the comment section, "Appreciate your support. Hope you guys enjoyed the game."