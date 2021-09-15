LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Star In New Nas Music Video

The teammates that star in rap music videos together ... win championships together???

That's what Laker fans gotta be hoping ... after LeBron James and Russell Westbrook made big cameos in rap legend Nas' newest visuals for his song, "Brunch on Sundays."

The vid dropped Tuesday (the rapper's 48th birthday) ... showing Nas enjoying a meal at Catch LA with a VIP group of successful artists, athletes and actors -- from Cordae to Hit-Boy to Swizz Beatz and Lil Rel Howery.

Of course, LeBron is a HUUUUGE rap fan ... and has consistently praised the New York MC's latest project, "King's Disease II," on social media since it dropped in August.

It might explain why Bron got the best seat at the table -- right next to Nas as the group enjoys eggs, sushi, mimosas, fries, steak and other delicious items.

Nas commented on the video after it was released ... saying, "Bday Brunch Vibes with my guys."

No word on when the vid was shot, but LBJ and Brodie have been tight way before they became teammates this summer.

But, now that they're both in Purple & Gold, don't be surprised if these sorta things keep happening.