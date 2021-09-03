LeBron James Hangs Out With Elton John on Vacation in Italy

LeBron James was having a nice meal with his wife on a romantic getaway to Italy when someone came up to their table to say hello ... and it was none other than Elton John!!!

The Los Angeles Lakers stud and 'Space Jam 2' star was enjoying the best Italian food money can buy while on vacation in Nerano with his wife, Savannah, when the Rocketman sauntered over to their table to exchange pleasantries.

LeBron's been with the Lakers for three years so he knows Hollywood is a small town ... and it seems he's finding out the same several time zones away in Italy.

LeBron and his entourage looked pretty interested in whatever Elton had to say ... and then they went back to their pasta and vino.