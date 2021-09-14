LeBron James Pens Special Anniversary Note To Savannah, 'Who Am I Without You'

'Who Am I Without You'

LeBron James is celebrating 8 years of marital bliss with his wife, Savannah, on Tuesday ... by penning her an anniversary love note and sharing some amazing wedding photos.

LBJ posted a fairytale-like moment from their 2013 San Diego wedding on his IG ... showing the lovely couple kissing on a balcony with fireworks in the sky.

"Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago," James said on the post, "Happy Anniversary Queen!!"

They definitely looked like a King and Queen -- LeBron was dripped out in a sharp black and white tux with Savannah flawlessly wearing an elegant gown with a veil in her updo hairstyle.

"Who am I w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you," James said.

Savannah also wrote a note to her hubby ... "Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!"

"8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!"

The 36-year-old Lakers star has been with Savannah before it all began -- starting as high school sweethearts back in Akron, OH.

The couple got married in 2013 and have three kids, Bronny Jr, Bryce and Zhuri ... and are the true definition of couple goals.