LeBron James Licks Ice Cream Cone While Strolling Through France

LeBron James Alley-Scoop!!!

9/10/2021 12:28 PM PT
The Image Direct

Even the best basketball player on the planet screams for ice cream ... 'cause LeBron James couldn't help himself from devouring a cold treat while vacationing this week -- and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

36-year-old LBJ has been getting some R&R in Europe over the past week ... getting cozy with his wife, Savannah, and hanging with buddies in Italy -- even Elton John!!

Now, King James has found his way to France -- the town of Calvi in Corsica to be exact -- and stopped for a quick cone before hopping back on their lavish yacht to take off to their next destination.

The Image Direct

Worth noting -- Bron's been loving the ScHoolboy Q bucket hat look during this trip ... and we're here for it!!

On top of the hat, James is sporting a blue-on-blue look ... and we know what you REALLY care about -- he's rocking some Nike Sacai x LDWaffle "Varsity Blue" sneakers, which are reselling for more than $600 right now on some sites.

Celebs Eating Ice Cream
Launch Gallery
Celebs Eating Ice Cream Launch Gallery

No banana boat boys pictured yet -- so far it's been LeBron's day-one buds like Ernie Ramos and Brandon Weems spotted on the trip.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later