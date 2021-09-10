LeBron James Licks Ice Cream Cone While Strolling Through France

Even the best basketball player on the planet screams for ice cream ... 'cause LeBron James couldn't help himself from devouring a cold treat while vacationing this week -- and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

36-year-old LBJ has been getting some R&R in Europe over the past week ... getting cozy with his wife, Savannah, and hanging with buddies in Italy -- even Elton John!!

Now, King James has found his way to France -- the town of Calvi in Corsica to be exact -- and stopped for a quick cone before hopping back on their lavish yacht to take off to their next destination.

Worth noting -- Bron's been loving the ScHoolboy Q bucket hat look during this trip ... and we're here for it!!

On top of the hat, James is sporting a blue-on-blue look ... and we know what you REALLY care about -- he's rocking some Nike Sacai x LDWaffle "Varsity Blue" sneakers, which are reselling for more than $600 right now on some sites.