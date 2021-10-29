Deon Cole Weighs in on the Dave Chappelle vs. Hannah Gadsby Feud

Play video content TMZ.com

Somewhere in Hollywood right now, Deon Cole is still laughing -- at least we think so, based on his reaction to a hot-button Dave Chappelle topic we threw out to him.

The comedian and "Black-ish" star was bolting from The Ivy Thursday afternoon in WeHo when we asked what he thought about Chappelle's (half-joking, we think) demand for Netflix employees to admit fellow comic Hannah Gadsby is not funny, before he agrees to meet with them.

Admittedly, that could be a tough question for Deon, who's friends with Chappelle -- but tours a lot of comedy clubs too, and could run into Hannah from time to time.

Nevertheless, he responded, but you really gotta see how. This isn't just top-notch deflecting -- it's straight-up funny!!!

You'll recall ... Hannah fired the first shot at Dave, describing "The Closer" Netflix special as his "emotionally stunted partial world view."