Jason Momoa Quarantines with Pro Skateboarder After Catching COVID

Jason Momoa is killing time as he quarantines after contracting COVID-19 -- but he at least has some good (and skilled) company that'll flip his wig ... not to mention flipping a board.

The "Aquaman" star is isolating at his crib -- this after coming down with the virus following the premiere of his newest flick, "Dune," in London a couple weeks ago. He's got an update for fans ... he's doing alright, and his quarantine buddy is totally shredding.

It looks like Jason is hunkering down with pro skateboarder Erik Ellington ... whom he refers to as his roommate. He threw up a video of the guy doing a kickflip inside the residence ... going from the top of one step down to the kitchen floor, which impressed JM.

Unclear why exactly they're sheltering in place together -- presumably Erik also caught the 'rona while in Jason's company -- but in any case ... they're keeping each other entertained.

BTW, Jason also knows how to shred the gnar ... guy's a seasoned skater himself, and was hitting half pipes during the pandemic last year.

Anyway, check out this video ... besides the sweet tricks going down at his pad, Jason also seems to be ready to roll out a new sneaker he's been working on that's environmentally friendly.