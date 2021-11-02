Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Hitting Head in Fall
11/2/2021 6:21 AM PT
Rev. Jesse Jackson is back in the hospital -- though this time not COVID-related -- instead, for a nasty fall.
Jackson was visiting Howard University in Washington D.C. Monday when his team says he fell and hit his head as he entered a building on campus. Jesse was rushed to a local hospital for a myriad of tests, including a CT scan ... his rep says all results came back normal.
Nonetheless, doctors decided to keep Jackson at the hospital overnight just to be safe.
The 77-year-old has faced some significant health problems as of late. Both he and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized with COVID back in August. Once Jesse -- who was vaccinated -- was released from the hospital, he entered a rehab facility to deal with his Parkinson's disease.
Jesse went to Howard to support students who've been protesting dorm conditions for the last few weeks ... including issues with rodents, mold and flooding in the buildings.