Rev. Jesse Jackson's COVID Symptoms Improving, But Parkinson's Getting Worse

Rev. Jesse Jackson's COVID-19 symptoms are abating while his battle with Parkinson's is becoming more of a challenge ... this according to his family.

Jackson's son, Jonathan, just provided a health update on his parents, also revealing his mother, Jacqueline, is still in the ICU fighting COVID. Thankfully, she's breathing on her own but she's still receiving oxygen.

Jonathan says Rev. Jackson's Parkinson's has gotten worse, so he's been transferred to Chicago's Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he'll immediately begin intensive occupational and physical therapy. Jacqueline will remain at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to Jonathan ... both of his parents are receiving excellent medical care, but he's asking for prayers as they deal with the deadly virus and other issues. He's also pleading with everyone to get vaccinated.