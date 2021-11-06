SpaceX Astronauts Wear Diapers on Ride Home Due to Broken Toilet

SpaceX Are Astronauts Having Toilet Issues? ... It Depends

11/6/2021 7:06 AM PT
TMZ/Getty Composite

SpaceX astronauts will be all wrapped up during their flight back from the International Space Station -- in diapers.

Those pesky toilet issues that plagued a previous flight back in September are back with a flourish.  Turns out the toilet is broken ... again. So, without a proper receptacle on the Dragon capsule, the crew will have to resort to cruder methods of release.

DRAIN PAIN
NASA

The NASA astronauts have been in the International Space Station and the plan is for them to return to earth Sunday.  Astronaut Megan McArthur classically understated the problem by calling the situation "suboptimal."

The ride back to earth is 20 hours, so diapers are essential to avoid a disgusting mess.

Getty

As for the toilet ... well, it appears to be leaking under the floorboard, which required the astronauts to disable it.

