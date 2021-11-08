Canelo Alvarez Serenades Wife At Vegas Club After Caleb Plant Fight

Canelo Alvarez has hands like cement and apparently a voice like a baby angel -- 'cause after the boxer beat Caleb Plant in the ring Saturday ... he showed off his amazing pipes at a nightclub!

Alvarez hit up Zouk in Las Vegas to celebrate his big TKO win ... and at some point during the party, he grabbed the mic from Zedd and blessed the packed crowd with an impromptu singing performance.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The star boxer belted out "Eso Y Mas" -- a popular Mexican love song by Joan Sebastian -- and it was great!!

According to Zedd -- who posted the footage of Canelo's pipes on his TikTok page -- the pugilist sang for about 20 minutes ... and you can see by the DJ's face and everyone else's in the crowd, they were stunned by it all.

Canelo looked awesome on stage -- he was calm and cool, hittin' melodies we never knew he had!!

Play video content TMZSports.com