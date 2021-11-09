Gervonta Davis Parties With Lil Kim At Surprise Birthday Bash in Miami

Gervonta "Tank" Davis got a dope surprise for his 27th birthday -- a luxury dinner party with fam and friends ... including the Queen Bee herself!

Lil' Kim pulled up to the champ's birthday bash on Sunday ... a surprise put on by Tank's brother, Meech.

The shindig went down at Mau in midtown Miami and was only for Tank's close circle -- including his newborn baby -- and it looked super lit!

You can see the tons of balloons in the fancy dinner setting ... and of course, there had to be some cake -- and Tank got a 3-tier dessert featuring his GTD logo and bags full of money.

Tank also got another surprise during the party, -- a KAWS gift (which are worth thousands) and an exclusive portrait of himself!

On top of the "All About the Benjamins" rapper, Juelz Santana's wife, Kimbella was also in attendance.

The party was nice, but now Tank is focused on his boxing match on Dec. 5 where he'll defend his WBA Lightweight title against Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.