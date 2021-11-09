NFL's Najee Harris Denies Sleeping On Floor In College ... After MNF Report

Monday Night Football shared an emotional story of how Steelers running back Najee Harris was so used to being homeless as a kid, he still slept on the floor in his Alabama dorm room because it was more comfortable than his bed.

Touching, right?? But as it turns out, it never happened -- so says Harris himself, who called fake news on the anecdote shortly after Pittsburgh's 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

Najee Harris basically saying the crew made this whole thing up lmaooo pic.twitter.com/1JZstKlBeY — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 9, 2021 @CWilliamson44

"Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college," Harris tweeted Monday night. "I slept on my bed."

Harris was also pissed the broadcast team mispronounced his name ... which also got the Twitter treatment.

"Y’all mess up my name and y’all say that stuff smh bet," he added.

There's belief Steve Levy might have gotten his Bama running backs mixed up -- according to a Bleacher Report article from 2018, fellow Crimson Tide football alum Josh Jacobs used to sleep on his dorm room floor.