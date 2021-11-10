22-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Declared Brain Dead

A victim in the Astroworld calamity has been declared brain dead.

22-year-od Bharti Shahani has been hospitalized since Friday's concert, clinging to life on a ventilator, but it appears Shahani will become the 9th fatality in the tragedy.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Texas A&M senior, her sister and her cousin were at the concert but got separated during the surge. Namrata, her sister, was okay, but Bharti was in dire shape. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance and received CPR on the ride there. She reportedly suffered multiple heart attacks during and after the crush.

Play video content TMZ.com

The family is meeting with doctors to determine next steps. It's unclear if Shahani is still on a ventilator.

8 people have already been confirmed dead, and many others are still in the hospital suffering serious, and life-threatening, injuries. As we reported, 9-year-old Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma after becoming a victim of the stampede.