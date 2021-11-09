Travis Scott Sued by 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim's Family, Ben Crump Files

Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld concert tragedy, is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the horrific injuries he suffered -- injuries that still might cost him his life.

Ezra is the 9-year-old who was "trampled nearly to death" during the Friday night concert in Houston. According to the lawsuit, filed by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Ezra was "suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed" during the crowd surge.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Crump says Ezra was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled" as people around him were lifting up "unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety."

The suit vividly describes images we've seen in videos from the ill-fated concert, adding that many people were shouting for "help with CPR and pleading with" Travis and concert organizers to stop the concert.

According to the suit, Ezra remains in a medically induced coma and on life support after suffering severe damage to his liver, kidney and brain ... and the injuries will impair his quality of life and "ability to grow and thrive."

The lawsuit lays blame for Ezra's injuries squarely on Travis, Live Nation and several other entities ... saying they "egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives" of all concertgoers. Specifically, Crump says they didn't have enough security to implement crowd control measures and emergency medical support.