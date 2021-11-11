Khloe Kardashian Decked Out in SKIMS X Fendi as She Reappears After COVID

Khloe Kardashian reappeared after her bout with COVID, and she definitely got noticed ... wearing a piece from her older sister's newest collab.

Khloe hit up JOEY Woodland Hills -- yeah, weird name, but it's a restaurant -- for lunch, wearing a SKIMS X Fendi monogram jumpsuit. It's a head-to-toe type thing, and it accentuates everything! It's actually pretty bomb.

Khloe wearing Fendi is no accident ... big sister Kim has teamed up with Fendi for her SKIMS collection. As we reported, she made millions from the launch this week, including a million bucks in just the first minute the products were available.

Khloe's all smiles, but the family has drawn criticism for not pulling back after the Astroworld fiasco, given the controversy over Travis Scott's performance as the tragedy became apparent to people in the crowd.