Jeff Bezos Says Humans Will Inhabit Space, Earth Will Be Vacation Destination

Jeff Bezos is a super-smart guy, so you just can't dismiss what he says out of hand, but this one is mind-bending.

Bezos thinks planet earth is going to be more like Disneyland in the future rather than home base. In other words, he doesn't think people are going to be inhabiting the planet full time ... rather it will become more like a vacation destination.

Bezos spoke at the Ignatius Form in D.C. and suggested outer space will be where humans will live. He talked about floating space cities that are so massive ... they contain forests, wildlife, rivers, the works. He also said all manufacturing will be performed in deep space.

Play video content @blueorigin / Instagram

It's almost like he drew inspiration from William Shatner's character in "Star Trek" ... which may partly explain why Shatner hitched a ride recently on Blue Origin.

And, ever the competitor, he took a shot at Elon Musk, by saying it's way more likely these colonies will float in space rather than settle on Mars.

As for earth ... well, as he said, it will just be a place you visit ... "the way you visit Yellowstone National Park."

Bezos told the crowd, “Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home.”