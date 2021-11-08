Jeff Bezos' Hilarious Response To Leonardo DiCaprio Viral Video With GF

You Really Wanna Talk To My Girl?!?

Jeff Bezos is being a good sport over Leonardo DiCaprio chatting up his lady right in front of him ... sending Leo a funny but not so subtle message.

The Amazon honcho just responded to the video going viral showing Leo saying something to Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala ... sending the Oscar winner a potentially fatal invitation.

Jeff just posted a picture on Twitter showing him standing in the middle of a ton of vegetation, behind a red warning sign that says ... "DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP."

So we see Leonardo DiCaprio is trending 👀 Here's our original video from @marcmalkin of DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala https://t.co/TpKZZjUS3Y pic.twitter.com/s3nkA6rKrk — Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021 @Variety

The funny response comes after Leo started trending for whatever he said to Lauren to make her glance so lovingly up at him at the gala ... all while Jeff was standing right there!!!