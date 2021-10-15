Jeff Bezos, GF Lauren Sanchez Pack On PDA on NYC Walk

Jeff Bezos and GF Lauren Sanchez clearly don't want to take a trip together on Blue Origin's New Shepard ... because they don't want any space between them.

The Amazon chief and his GF put on a huge PDA display Friday in NYC. Lauren was in the mood for a huge smooch and not in the mood to keep her hands off Mr. Amazon.

They've been all over the place this week ... they were in Texas a few days back welcoming William Shatner and 3 other crew members back from their short trip into space.

If they weren't rich and famous ... they'd be like 2 high school kids. Check out JB spraying Lauren with champagne.

Aside from sucking face in the Big Apple, they took in a Broadway play -- The Lehman Trilogy -- about capitalism. Jeff knows a thing or 2 about that.