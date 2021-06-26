Jeff Bezos Sues Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's Brother, Michael

The war between Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend's brother is far from over, because the Amazon chief has just sued Michael Sanchez for allegedly hiding money to avoid forking over some serious cash.

As we reported, Lauren Sanchez's brother had sued Bezos for defamation for allegedly smearing his name by accusing him of leaking intimate text messages to the media before his relationship with Lauren became public. A judge threw out the case and ordered Sanchez to pay the legal bills of Bezos and his P.I., Gavin de Becker. That bill came to $254,404.

Apparently, that bill has not been paid ... so Bezos is now suing Michael, claiming he's intentionally secreting assets to avoid forking over the loot.

Bezos claims after Michael lost the case, he transferred ownership of his $2.5 mil home in WeHo to a shell company ... allegedly to avoid having the proceeds seized by the Amazon honcho.

Michael's rep told the Seattle Times that Bezos’ suit is classic “bullying.” Sanchez's Attorney, Tom Warren, tells TMZ "The world has been accusing Mr. Bezos of not paying his fair share of taxes, exploiting Amazon employees, and spreading fake conspiracy theories about the future king of Saudi Arabia. You can now add bullying his future brother-in-law to the list."

He continues "As Mr. Bezos well knows, Mr. Sanchez’ attorneys are aggressively pursuing an appeal of the anti-SLAPP judgment. If successful, Mr. Sanchez will owe Mr. Bezos nothing. Nevertheless, earlier this week, Mr. Sanchez authorized his team to coordinate with Mr. Bezos’ counsel concerning payment of the judgment. Had Mr. Bezos’ attorneys bothered to reach out to Mr. Sanchez’ counsel before filing a lawsuit against him, they would have known that to be the case."