'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Arrested

'Teen Mom' star David Eason's got new trouble with the law -- although this time it has nothing to do with his wife, Jenelle Evans -- instead, cops say he broke the law twice while behind the wheel.

David got busted in Columbus County, NC, where he and Jenelle live, for driving on a revoked license. Even worse, cops say he was tooling around town with an open container of alcohol when they stopped him Friday night.

According to the NY Post, David posted a $750 bond, through a bondsman, in order to get released from jail.

Jenelle and David, who were once bitterly estranged, reconciled last year -- however, David apparently didn't make up with the state of North Carolina. According to Jenelle, he failed to pay an old seatbelt ticket ... and that's why his license has been revoked.

The court dates are stacking up for David ... he has 2 of 'em coming up in February for this new arrest, and also from summer 2020 -- for assault with a deadly weapon.