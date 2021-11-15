Tom Brady Pissed After Loss, Ends Presser In 1 Minute, 'Make It Quick'

Play video content Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Add another record to Tom Brady's résumé-- shortest press conference ever -- 'cause the pissed off Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB fielded questions for a whopping one minute after a bad loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday ... telling reporters to "make it quick."

Brady and the Bucs clearly weren't vibing in the 29-19 loss to the WFT ... with TB12 throwing two early interceptions that had Tampa Bay playing catchup for the rest of the game.

But, the 7-time Super Bowl champ wasn't ready to go in-depth with the media about what went wrong in the loss ... answering 3 total questions before storming off.

Tom Brady completions to TB: 2️⃣



Tom Brady completions to WFT: 2️⃣

pic.twitter.com/IrgSFtQZPY — PFF (@PFF) November 14, 2021 @PFF

One reporter was shocked by Brady's quick exit ... saying, "That's it?!"

It's the second straight L for the Bucs, which probably played a role in Brady's mini temper tantrum ... but it's pretty interesting to see how the guy who seems to always win handle defeat.

Brady finished the game going 23-34 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions ... as Tampa Bay fell to 6-3 and the Football Team earned their third win of the season.