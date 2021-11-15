Serena Williams Pumped For Naomi Osaka's Return To Tennis

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even if Naomi Osaka's return to tennis means more competition for Serena Williams ... the G.O.A.T. tells TMZ Sports she's still stoked for the 24-year-old's comeback!!!

"Oh my goodness," the tennis legend said out in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna be amazing. I can't wait."

Osaka has been away from the game for months -- dealing with mental health issues -- but she just recently returned to the practice court and was all smiles while out there.

Osaka made it appear like a return to competition was close ... 'cause she showed a zoomed-in shot of a tennis ball that featured the Australian Open's logo on it (which would mean she'd be back by January).

Even if that means Serena will have to beat Naomi for a title (Osaka has beaten Serena 3 out of the 5 times they've played) ... it ain't hard to see she's glad the competition is back -- and healthy.

We also asked Serena about the upcoming movie, "King Richard," a biopic about the Williams sisters' father, Richard Williams -- and she promised it would be a great flick.

"It's a story of inspiration," she said. "It's totally inspiring. I love it."