Couple Who Got Engaged in Front of Adele Want Round 2 for Wedding

Adele helped a guy propose to his girlfriend in star-studded fashion -- but if they get their way, she could be back for the actual nuptials themselves ... not to mention Oprah too!

We spoke to the couple who got engaged in front of Adele and a whole lot of other celebs on primetime TV, no less ... asking if they'd like to see another round in the presence of the singer -- and, go figure, they say hell yeah.

Check out the interview ... Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann give us the blow-by-blow of how they even got selected for the special moment -- plus, what it was like IN the moment -- and it's about as magical as it appeared on the CBS telecast.

On the issue of tapping Adele again for their special day ... they tell us they'd absolutely love to have her perform at their upcoming ceremony, and not just that -- but they want O herself to officiate!

Unclear if those ladies will oblige ... but considering the history they all share now, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility. We'll keep tabs one way or another.