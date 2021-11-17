Frank Gore Says He's A Hall Of Famer, People Who Think Otherwise 'Don't Know Football'

... You Don't Know Football If You Think Otherwise!!!

Frank Gore says he is a surefire Hall of Famer ... telling TMZ Sports if you think otherwise, you straight up don't know football.

"You go ahead and ask any coach, any old player, any -- tell them to call Bill Parcells," Gore says. "Anybody. Call anybody, and they'll tell you what type of ballplayer I was."

Gore's numbers say he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer -- he is, after all, third on the all-time rushing yards list with 16,000 -- but, still, some pundits say he doesn't belong in Canton.

Happy 38th birthday to the greatest running back in #49ers history, Frank Gore 🥳



Here are some highlights from his rookie season 16 years ago 🤯



pic.twitter.com/uPZi2GFWML — KNBR (@KNBR) May 14, 2021 @KNBR

The argument ... Gore was never named to an All-Pro team and was only selected to the Pro Bowl in five of his 16 years in the league.

Gore, though, made it clear he believes the people pointing to that have no idea what they're talking about.

"They don't know football," the 38-year-old said. "That's what I say. They don't know football."

"My numbers speak for themselves," Gore added. "Whatever they say, it's all good."

In addition to his 16,000 yards, Gore also recorded 81 rushing TDs and logged 3,985 receiving yards. And, Gore says there's still a chance he could add to those totals despite his upcoming fight with Deron Williams.

The ex-49ers star says if a Super Bowl-contending team called, he'd listen.