Angry Soup Thrower Arrested in Texas for Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Some scalding hot justice for the woman who threw soup at a restaurant worker in Texas ... she's been arrested more than a week after the attack.

Amanda Martinez was just picked up by cops on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, law enforcement sources say she'll be booked into Bell County Jail.

TMZ broke the story, restaurant manager Jannelle Broland -- who took the face full of soup -- said she planned on pressing charges after the attack at the Temple, TX Mexican restaurant earlier this month.

As for what led up to the attack ... Broland says Martinez placed an order to go, and came back a short time after picking it up, complaining there was some plastic in the soup. Broland says she offered a full refund or item swap for the soup, but apparently, that wasn't enough for Martinez, who cussed up a storm, tossed the soup and bolted.