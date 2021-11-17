Tracy McGrady Says Dwight Howard More Deserving Of NBA 75 List Than Anthony Davis

The debate over the NBA's anniversary team rages on ... this time Tracy McGrady has big beef with the list -- saying he believes it's insane that Anthony Davis made the squad over Dwight Howard.

“You're trying to tell me if Anthony Davis was to retire right now he has a better career than Dwight Howard?!" McGrady said this week. "No way."

Tracy McGrady talks #NBA75 snubs with @AshNicoleMoss pic.twitter.com/gg5OAu4EeJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2021 @SInow

The former NBA superstar went in on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team to Sports Illustrated ... saying Howard's exclusion from the list is a straight-up "travesty."

"Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list," McGrady said. "For eight straight years that kid was extremely dominant. And I just can't believe some of the guys they have on the list."

The former Magic and Rockets great -- who also did not make the list -- made it clear that he wasn't shading AD with his comments ... saying he means "no disrespect" to the Lakers star.

But, he did add, "Before [Davis] got to LeBron James and won that Championship with the Lakers, I mean ..."

The league revealed their highly controversial list at the beginning of this season ... and some of the snubs had players like Howard and Klay Thompson furious.

Howard claimed he was kept off due to politics ... while Thompson questioned if he was naive to think he's earned his spot.