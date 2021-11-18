Music City Bowl Cuts Ties With Zac Stacy ... Over Brutal Attack Video

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has cut ties with Zac Stacy ... dropping the former NFL player from his role as a youth football ambassador after he was seen on video brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend.

The bowl -- which is set to go down on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn. -- had partnered with the former Vanderbilt running back to promote the game as well as giving back to the local youth football community in the leadup to the matchup.

But, following his attack on his ex over the weekend, officials announced they're terminating all links to Stacy moving forward.

"Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy," officials said in a statement, "the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately."

Stacy -- who won the 2012 Music City Bowl MVP when he played at Vandy -- had been hired by the bowl earlier this year.

As we previously reported, the former St. Louis Rams player violently attacked the mother of his 5-month-old son in her Florida home on Saturday -- right in front of their child.

