Tristan Thompson Drops F-Bombs In Epic Rant After Kings Loss

Play video content

Tristan Thompson went OFF after losing to the Timberwolves on Wednesday ... unleashing a passionate rant in which he said, "I don't need no f***ing coach to inspire me!"

The Kings' big man unloaded in the postgame press conference following the 107-97 defeat ... after a reporter had asked if the team needs more inspiration from Luke Walton and the Sacramento staff.

"No man in this world should rely on another man to inspire them, point blank period," a visibly pissed-off Thompson said. "You can put that in all capitals."

"No one should ever need a coach to inspire you."

Thompson then started cussin' -- saying, "I'm not with that s***. My teammates aren't with it."

"This is not no frickin' 'Glory Road' s***," he continued. "No, you gotta be ready to play. Your number is called -- you in the damn game -- I don't need no f***ing coach to inspire me."

"Never that. Never have. Never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me, is the day I'm f***ing retiring. I'ma go play with my kids in the park."

It's not hard to see why Tristan was so frustrated ... the Kings had entered last night's game losers of 4 of their last 5 games -- and are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference.