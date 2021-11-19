Jadakiss Says Hip-Hop Culture Needs to Stop Killing Artists Like Young Dolph

Play video content TMZ.com

Jadakiss is torn up over Young Dolph getting gunned down ... he says hip-hop culture needs to stop killing its own artists, and the violence needs to end ASAP.

We got the "Why" rapper at Madison Square Garden and asked him how he's coping after the murder of Young Dolph -- an artist he's worked with in the past.

Jadakiss says the whole thing is very sad and he's tired of seeing hip-hop artists dying way too young, especially when it's because of violence or some old beef.

As we reported ... Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday in his hometown of Memphis while getting cookies from one of his favorite spots. His life was taken moments before he intended to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys in his old neighborhood.

Jadakiss says the whole thing is tragic and emblematic of a larger problem in the hip-hop community ... and he wants things to change STAT.

Play video content TMZ.com