Bill Maher's Future Headlines About Britney Spears, Biden, Putin and Kyle Rittenhouse

I Can Look into the Future

Bill Maher's seasonal swan song did not disappoint Friday night ... although this is a wrap for this season of "Real Time," he left us with future headlines that his crack staff claims are pre-ordained.

He has an ominous prediction for Britney Spears ... sort of Britney meets "Tiger King." And, there's news about a new FNC show, along with a name change for President Biden.

Maybe the most ominous and, dare we say hilarious, is the conflagration of Karens who come together for a fatal confrontation with each other.

And, then there's another "Jeopardy!" host who gets the ax for something said in years past ... many years past!

Oh, check out the headline about Meghan Markle that clearly perplexed the writer, and then there's a Putin prognostication that guest panelist Chris Christie is not dismissing out of hand.

And, finally ... the intersection between Sarah Palin's daughter and Kyle Rittenhouse.