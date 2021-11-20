Sheree Whitfield and BF Not Speaking, 'RHOA' Scene Nearly Got Him Locked Up

Sheree Whitfield is not on speaking terms with her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams ... because her reality TV career almost cost him his freedom.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the 'RHOA' star and Tyrone -- who's currently sentenced to home confinement -- have not spoken since a November 6 incident, when Sheree told Tyrone she was leaving NYC to go visit him in Philadelphia.

The trouble started a few hours before they were scheduled to meet ... because Sheree told Tyrone she would have an 'RHOA' camera crew with her when she got to town.

We're told Sheree wanted him to come film a scene with her in a restaurant -- but, obviously, that would be a huge no-no for Tyrone due to his home confinement. To put it plainly, a judge could've thrown his ass back in prison ... if he'd gone.

That's why he passed on shooting, and production told his attorneys they'd simply edit the show to make it look like Tyrone stood her up.

Making matters worse, this photo started circulating online ... showing Sheree sitting alone at a Philly restaurant. Eagle-eyed fans noticed 2 menus on the table -- not to mention the camera crew -- and assumed Tyrone was there shooting scenes.

Although he wasn't, he was worried about the optics with the courts.

As we first told you ... when Sheree returned to 'RHOA,' she made it clear she wanted her relationship with Tyrone to be a big storyline -- but that seems derailed now. Since the incident in Philly, we're told they have not spoken, and there's been no apology from either side.