Oklahoma City Thunder No Longer Requiring Proof Of Vax For Home Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing to attend home games ... which means fans are one step closer to a normal basketball experience.

Effective December 1, folks hitting up OKC home games will no longer be subjected to the same protocols they were for the first 10 home games.

Before this announcement, fans would have to consent to testing or provide proof that they had been vaccinated against COVID ... and children ages 2-11 had to wear masks at the games.

FYI -- the Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting that the percentage of Oklahoma County residents age 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%.

The Thunder's change comes as the number of COVID cases has dropped considerably, and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates ... paving way for the team to make changes.

Of course, the team consulted with health officials before making such a drastic decision ... discussing the data and vaccination rates across the state. After being encouraged by the numbers, the team decided to lift their current vaccine/testing mandates.

But, it's not completely over just yet -- fans with courtside seats will have to show proof of vax or test ... as those rules are determined by the league.