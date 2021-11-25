95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats, Balloons and Highlights

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in all its glory, celebrating 95 years with floats, balloons, celebs and plenty of people in attendance.

The annual spectacle is happening right now in NYC, and you can see from pics, there was just about something for everybody in this year's installation. Spongebob, Baby Yoda and Boss Baby balloons towered over the crowd to thunderous applause.

Among the celebs performing in this year's parade were Kelly Rowland and Jon Batiste -- who has had an incredible week himself -- topping Grammy nominees with 11.

Of course, the always appreciated turkey float made an appearance as well as marching bands from across the country.

A vaccinated Big Bird and his buddy Elmo also sat atop a float for Sesame Street and had the younger fans in the crowd super excited.

Of course, 2021 marks the return of large crowds to the annual event. The parade still went down last year, but without droves of people lining the streets.