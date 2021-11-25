Celebrity Prisoners' 2021 Thanksgiving Prison Meals Revealed

The Stuffing They Want

YFN Lucci and Allison Mack are spending their first Thanksgiving behind bars and they're about to get a crash course in what R. Kelly, YNW Melly, Suge Knight and Harvey Weinstein learned the hard way ... the turkey tastes better on the outside.

TMZ's obtained prison and jail menus from across the country, where locked-up stars are being treated to your typical Turkey Day faire ... turkey, stuffing, gravy and pie.

Here's a breakdown of their Thanksgiving feasts:

Kelly at MDC Brooklyn:

-- Roast turkey or roast eggplant, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, biscuit and pie

Mack at California's FCI Dublin

-- Roasted turkey with pan gravy, country ham, mashed potatoes or baked potato, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, steamed green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner roll and pie

Lucci at Georgia's Fulton County Jail:

-- Sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner roll and dessert

Suge at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

-- Roast turkey, green salad with dressing, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dinner roll or biscuit and pumpkin pie

Melly at Florida's Broward County Jail:

-- Turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, breadsticks and bread pudding

Weinstein at Los Angeles County Jail:

-- Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll and pumpkin muffin