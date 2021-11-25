Erin Andrews Says Working Thanksgiving Games Is Hard, I Have To Eat PB&J For Dinner!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Erin Andrews says working Thanksgiving Day games is a real bummer ... telling TMZ Sports her dinners don't consist of decadent turkey on the holiday anymore -- but rather, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!!!

The FOX sideline reporter broke it all down for us at LAX ... explaining even though she has a blast getting paid to watch the NFL on the holiday -- it's still a downer.

"I mean, it stinks," said Andrews, who's been sideline reporting on Turkey Day for years and is slated to help call Thursday's Lions vs. Bears game this year. "But it is great to be able to work and watch football."

Andrews said she can't even celebrate the holiday with her family on Black Friday or even on the Saturday following Thanksgiving ... telling us her Sunday game schedule just won't allow that.

Instead, she says she's just got to work, eat PB&Js and get through it.

As for Christmas and New Year's ... Andrews says there's no reprieve there either -- telling us the NFL schedule has her working those days too!