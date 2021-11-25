Harry Styles Security Guard Dances Like Crazy During Concert

Harry Styles makes it almost impossible for folks to keep their appendages in check ... and if you don't believe it, check out this security guard who was dancing up a storm during Harry's concert.

It appears this is the concert at the Toyota Center in Houston earlier this week. The guard is all about Harry, dancing to One Direction's "That's What Makes You Beautiful." It's one of 1-D's biggest hits, and given the group is no more it had to be a big surprise Harry sang it, which may be why everyone was going crazy.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Now the video is a little jarring ... given what happened at the Astroworld Festival in the same city earlier this month. You'll recall, cops and security seemed oblivious to the tragedy that was unfolding behind them. They didn't seem to have a clue a full 25 minutes after fire dept. officials declared it a "mass casualty event."

This concert is clearly different. There's assigned seating, and Harry's concerts are way tamer than Travis Scott's ... Travis has, in the past, encouraged and egged on the crowd to do crazy things ... Harry has not.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.