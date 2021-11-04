Giannis Antetokounmpo Fans Out At Harry Styles Concert

Even NBA MVPs can't get enough of Harry Styles ... 'cause Giannis Antetokounmpo was among thousands of super fans hitting up the singer's concert in Milwaukee on Wednesday -- and he was loving every second of it!!

"I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂," Giannis tweeted after the show. "I’m a big fan, what a great performer."

The concert took place at the Fiserv Forum, where Giannis routinely dunks on his opponents night in and night out ... but this time, #34 was there to catch some sounds and enjoy the vibe from the superstar musician.

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021 @MichaelBeeMKE

In the video, you can see the Greek Freak in what appears to be a suite ... nodding his head and smiling as the packed crowd below had all eyes on Styles belting out "Watermelon Sugar."

BTW, Giannis is as big of a fan as they come ... he's previously been on Instagram Live jamming to some One Direction … singing his out heart out to "Best Song Ever."