Giannis Antetokounmpo Fans Out At Harry Styles Concert

Giannis Antetokounmpo Fans Out At Harry Styles Concert ... '99% Women And Me'

11/4/2021 12:55 PM PT

Even NBA MVPs can't get enough of Harry Styles ... 'cause Giannis Antetokounmpo was among thousands of super fans hitting up the singer's concert in Milwaukee on Wednesday -- and he was loving every second of it!!

"I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂," Giannis tweeted after the show. "I’m a big fan, what a great performer."

The concert took place at the Fiserv Forum, where Giannis routinely dunks on his opponents night in and night out ... but this time, #34 was there to catch some sounds and enjoy the vibe from the superstar musician.

In the video, you can see the Greek Freak in what appears to be a suite ... nodding his head and smiling as the packed crowd below had all eyes on Styles belting out "Watermelon Sugar."

BTW, Giannis is as big of a fan as they come ... he's previously been on Instagram Live jamming to some One Direction … singing his out heart out to "Best Song Ever."

Maybe we can get a Harry/Giannis collab in the future??

