Joy Behar Tells People to 'Come Out' This Thanksgiving

Play video content The View

Joy Behar has some advice for those struggling to share both their sexual orientation and political beliefs this year at Thanksgiving with the family ... just come out!

During Wednesday's episode of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg posed the question of the best way to avoid talking politics during this year's celebrations. While the cast believes politics might not be as controversial as year's before ... Behar had some other advice.

The host said, "Come out, just come out ... see what happens."

Not exactly sure what she meant, a confused Whoopi asked, "Come out ... of the door?"

But, Behar didn't mince words, saying, "Come out gay. Be yourself ... life is short." She continues, "Don't let anybody tell you what you have to be in this life."

While Joy's intentions were clearly positive, some certainly felt she missed just how difficult it can be for people to come out ... especially in non-accepting families.

One Twitter user wrote, "hey Joy I have a transgender son and am so proud of him however most parents are not like me some will resort to violence just because their child is gay so please don't tell people to come out just to see what happens that can be disastrous."

Another said, "It's incredibly dangerous to be telling people to come out to their families just to 'see what happens.' Many of our fellow community members face real threats to their lives if they come out to family."