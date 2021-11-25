Stars Giving The Bird -- Happy Turkey Day!

Stars Giving The Bird Happy Turkey Day!

11/25/2021 12:30 AM PT
Stars With Turkeys -- Happy Thanksgiving!
Launch Gallery
Gobble Gobble Launch Gallery

No matter how you cook it ... celebrity turkey shots are just a little juicier than your at-home fowl photos.

Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Beau Smart, Don Benjamin, Shonda Rhimes ... and many more ... have passed up on a pardon and put their best-looking birds on social media for you to carve into.

Set your oven and baste your way through the Hollywood turkey shots to see who has brined and dry-rubbed like a pro and reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

... Add this to the list of things these stars have to be thankful for.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later