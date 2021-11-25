Stars Giving The Bird -- Happy Turkey Day!
Stars Giving The Bird Happy Turkey Day!
11/25/2021 12:30 AM PT
No matter how you cook it ... celebrity turkey shots are just a little juicier than your at-home fowl photos.
Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Beau Smart, Don Benjamin, Shonda Rhimes ... and many more ... have passed up on a pardon and put their best-looking birds on social media for you to carve into.
Set your oven and baste your way through the Hollywood turkey shots to see who has brined and dry-rubbed like a pro and reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
... Add this to the list of things these stars have to be thankful for.