Teyana Taylor Hospitalized and Cancels Show

Teyana Taylor went to the hospital over the weekend ... because she says her body just gave out.

Teyana took a pic of herself in a hospital bed ... telling fans in Connecticut she was sorry for canceling at the last minute and promising a make-good at some point in the future.

It's unclear what happened, but Teyana's had a rough couple of months. Back in August, she discovered lumps in her breasts and underwent emergency surgery ... fortunately doctors gave her an all-clear.

As for the latest scare, she said, "... my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that sage."

She went on to caution, "But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down, or it will definitely sit you down. In the ER ... I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover."

Teyana made news earlier this month after stopping her show in the wake of the Astroworld catastrophe to make sure people in the audience were okay.

