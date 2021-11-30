Aaron Carter and Fiancee Melanie Martin Split 1 Week After Son's Birth

Aaron Carter and his fiancee are no more -- just a week after they became first-time parents together -- and it appears more Carter family drama is to blame for the split.

Aaron announced he and Melanie Martin called it quits early Tuesday morning, saying, "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless."

As we've reported, Aaron's had serious beef with his family, including with his twin sister, Angel, who he's apparently learned has been in regular communication with Melanie.

Aaron continues, "I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible."

What's more, at least according to Aaron, Melanie is leaving California and taking the couple's son with her. He says she's leaving for Vegas with a friend named Carmen from "90 Day Fiance" and accuses Melanie of having had the backup plan all along.

As we reported, Aaron and Melanie welcomed Prince Lyric Carter last Monday after an emergency c-section and 13 hours of labor.

At the time, Aaron said of Melanie, "I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."