'Simpsons' Episode About Chinese Oppression Yanked from Disney+ Hong Kong
'The Simpson' Episode Mocking Chinese Oppression Yanked from Disney+ Hong Kong
11/30/2021 6:38 AM PT
An episode of "The Simpsons" that lasers in on oppression in China has mysteriously disappeared from Disney+ in Hong Kong ... but there are clues as to who caused it to be yanked.
The episode -- titled "Goo Goo Gai Pan" -- aired in 2005, chronicling the Simpsons' trip to China. One of the main plotlines .... Marge's sister, Selma, is there to adopt a baby, but the infant is yanked from her arms by a Chinese official.
In another scene, the fam visits Tiananmen Square ... the legendary scene of protest, violence and defiance. A sign in the Square reads, "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened." It's a not-so-subtle dig at China trying to sanitize what actually went down.
Tibet is also part of the show -- where religious oppression reigned supreme at the hands of Beijing.
So, as for why the episode was 86'd ... nobody's talking, but the streamer just debuted in Hong Kong and it seems there may have been a precondition courtesy of the Chinese Government for entry -- scrub the episode.