European Union Demands Verifiable Proof Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Is Safe

China says Peng Shuai is okay, but the European Union ain't buying it -- with the organization demanding "verifiable proof" the tennis star is not in harm's way.

Peng disappeared earlier this month after accusing powerful Chinese politician Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault ... but popped back up recently during an interview with the International Olympic Committee and making an appearance at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021 @HuXijin_GT

There are still many questions surrounding Peng's well-being ... and on Tuesday, the EU made it clear it's not satisfied with the current "proof" that's been provided thus far.

"Her recent public reappearance does not ease concerns about her safety and freedom," an EU spokesperson said Tuesday, according to the AP.

"The EU joins growing international demands, including by sport professionals, for assurances that she is free and not under threat." the EU said.

"In this spirit, the EU requests the Chinese government to provide verifiable proof of Peng Shuai’s safety, well-being and whereabouts.

The EU also calls for a full and thorough investigation into Peng's claims against Zhang.

"The EU strongly opposes the use of the practice of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention...and calls upon China to comply with its human rights obligations under national and international law."