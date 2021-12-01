RG3 Says He Was Sexually Harassed While W/ Washington Football Team

Robert Griffin III says he was the victim of sexual harassment while a member of Washington's NFL team ... and the former Pro Bowl quarterback says he will expose the organization in an upcoming book.

The 31-year-old free agent signal-caller announced Surviving Washington will be dropping next year ... and promised to shed light on what he calls "one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports."

Washington drafted Griffin with the 2nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in D.C. until 2016 ... making the Pro Bowl during his rookie year.

During his time in the nation's capital, Griffin claims the organization was a crap storm, and he's ready to expose the people who allegedly wronged him.

"I'm gonna detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington," Robert said on social media while asking fans to preorder the book.

"I'm gonna open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner who many of you want gone."

FYI, Mike Shanahan was Washington's head coach when RG3 was drafted.

Griffin isn't the first former Washington team employee to claim sexual harassment. Last year at least 15 ex-workers alleged they were treated inappropriately on the job.

The league investigated and ultimately fined WFT $10 million ... a record-setting amount.