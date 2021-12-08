WWE Hall Of Famer Blackjack Lanza Dead At 86

Legendary wrestler Blackjack Lanza -- who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 -- has died at 86 years old ... Vince McMahon announced Wednesday.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza," the famed WWE honcho said in a statement on his social media page. "He was a man's man, respected and beloved by all."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Lanza began his wrestling career in the early 1960s, and gained fame after he formed a tag-team partnership with Blackjack Mulligan.

The two -- who went by the moniker "The Blackjacks" -- became one of the most legendary duos in wrestling history ... eventually going on to star in McMahon's World Wide Wrestling Federation in the 1970s.

Lanza ultimately retired from wrestling in the 1980s ... but continued to work with McMahon and the WWE for years.

"His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten," McMahon said.

The legendary Jack Lanza...One of the greatest minds in the business, thank you for letting me sit under the learning tree... pic.twitter.com/PpK6AHsC2j — Triple H (@TripleH) October 24, 2016 @TripleH

Lanza had a huge impact on today's biggest wrestling stars ... with Triple H calling Lanza a legend after the two had a meeting back in 2016.

"One of the greatest minds in the business," Triple H said at the time, "thank you for letting me sit under the learning tree."

He added on Wednesday -- "Certain talent will seek certain agents for advice, but EVERYONE sought out Lanza’s."

"The sweetest man but incredibly tough & 100% dedicated to making us better. Jack often didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear, but ALWAYS told you what you needed. I’ll miss you dearly my friend.