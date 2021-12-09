Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville to Launch a Cruise Ship

12/9/2021 2:40 PM PT
Jimmy Buffett's hotel and restaurant chain Margaritaville is taking to the high seas, literally, turning the whole experience into a cruise ship!!!

Jimmy and team just announced the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship is set to sail for the first time in April, taking off from Florida and circling down to the Bahamas.

The cruise ship holds 685 passengers and features a Par-A-Dice Casino, a theater, spa, multiple pools and we imagine a pretty kick a** bar, too. Jimmy also had a hand in the boat's decor.

"To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean," the singer said.

Jimmy's brand is pretty incredible, with over 20 hotels and 60 restaurants across the world.

