Mankini on 'The Soup' 'Memba Him?!
12/10/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles based writer and producer Dominic DeLeo has worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry for over 20 years ... but it wasn't until he slinked into his eye-popping pink bikini top and bared his chiseled torso as Mankini that he became Hollywood eye candy on the cast of "The Soup."
DD proved that he wasn't just another pretty face on the E! channel alongside Joel McHale ... because Mankini was accompanied by some other DeLeo 'Soup' sketches around shows like "The Walking Dead," "Planet Of The Apes" and "True Detective."