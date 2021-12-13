Conor McGregor Believes He Deserves Next Title Shot vs. Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor doesn't believe there's any doubt about who should fight UFC champ Charles Oliveira for the title next -- despite losing his last 2 -- 'cause it's obviously him!

"So what date am I fighting Oliveira," McGregor tweeted Monday morning.

McGregor's tweet comes just days after 32-year-old Oliveira picked up the 32nd victory of his great MMA career, beating Dustin Poirier by 3rd-round submission.

Oliveira -- though champ -- was a slight underdog in the fight.

Of course, it's nearly impossible to objectively say McGregor -- a former 2 weight class UFC champ -- deserves a title shot when he returns to the Octagon.

Not only will Conor -- currently the #9 ranked lightweight -- be coming off a devastating injury (broken leg) ... but he lost his last 2 fights to the guy who just lost to Oliveira (and 3 of his last 4 overall).

The Notorious wasn't done Tweeting.

He also referenced his epic win over Brazilian Jose Aldo ... posting a photo of the Irish flag and the Brazilian flag next to the number 2.

Remember, Conor starched the UFC superstar with a perfectly placed punch in only 13 seconds during their December 2015 fight.

Oliveria is a Brazilian star ... hence Ireland vs. Brazil 2.

Charles has not yet responded to Conor ... who also posed for a photo with his old UFC belt.