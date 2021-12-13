Conor McGregor Believes He Deserves Next Title Shot vs. Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor Wants Title Shot Vs. Charles Oliveira 'So, When's Our Fight?'
12/13/2021 10:16 AM PT
Conor McGregor doesn't believe there's any doubt about who should fight UFC champ Charles Oliveira for the title next -- despite losing his last 2 -- 'cause it's obviously him!
"So what date am I fighting Oliveira," McGregor tweeted Monday morning.
McGregor's tweet comes just days after 32-year-old Oliveira picked up the 32nd victory of his great MMA career, beating Dustin Poirier by 3rd-round submission.
Oliveira -- though champ -- was a slight underdog in the fight.
Of course, it's nearly impossible to objectively say McGregor -- a former 2 weight class UFC champ -- deserves a title shot when he returns to the Octagon.
Not only will Conor -- currently the #9 ranked lightweight -- be coming off a devastating injury (broken leg) ... but he lost his last 2 fights to the guy who just lost to Oliveira (and 3 of his last 4 overall).
The Notorious wasn't done Tweeting.
He also referenced his epic win over Brazilian Jose Aldo ... posting a photo of the Irish flag and the Brazilian flag next to the number 2.
Remember, Conor starched the UFC superstar with a perfectly placed punch in only 13 seconds during their December 2015 fight.
Oliveria is a Brazilian star ... hence Ireland vs. Brazil 2.
🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021 @TheNotoriousMMA
Charles has not yet responded to Conor ... who also posed for a photo with his old UFC belt.
As for who he will fight next ... it'll likely be #2 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje. But, Conor's still the biggest star in the sport ... and likely only a good win away from another title. shot.