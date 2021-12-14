Green Bay Packers Donate $270k To Waukesha Parade Tragedy Victims

Players and coaches on the Green Bay Packers put their wallets together to make a huge donation this week ... in an effort to help the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha that left several people dead and others injured.

The team announced the gesture Tuesday ... saying 42 players and coaches teamed up to donate $135,525 ... with the Packers Give Back program matching that amount to make it $270,650 for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

Packers prez Mark Murphy spoke about the efforts in a statement ... saying, "We were all heartbroken after the senseless tragedy in Waukesha and we worked with our players to help determine the best way to have an impact as an organization."

"After receiving pledged donations from our players and coaches, the organization was proud to match their donations. Our thoughts remain with the victims, along with their families and the Waukesha community, as they continue to grieve and heal from this horrific event."

BTW -- more than $3 million dollars has been donated from various individuals and organizations throughout the world.

As we previously reported, Darrell Brooks Jr. has been hit with 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide after cops say he ran his SUV through a Christmas parade.

62 people -- including some children -- were injured in the incident.